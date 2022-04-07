Izayik Makeen Somerville

Izayik Makeen Somerville was born on March 21, 2022 at 8:10 p.m. at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD to Marcelis Somerville and Emily Gibson.

He passed 8 days later in the Neonatal Unit (Nicu) at MedStar Georgetown Hospital in Washington, D.C.

Izayik weighed 2 pounds & 5oz. He was 13 inches long. He was born at 26 weeks & 5 days.

He came unexpectedly, but lived a strong life. His middle name actually means “strong.”

Izayik was an extremely active little boy inside & outside the womb. He was eating 10ML of milk by day 2 of life.

Izayik got to have his father feed him, and wipe milk from his lips. Izayik held his mother’s finger almost instantly when she reached inside the incubator.

Izayik knew his parents’ voices, smell, and touch. He was, and is a special little boy.

An angel wrote down in his parents book of life Izayik’s birthday, and whispered as she closed the book, this boy is “too strong & perfect for this earth,” and thus he was taken to heaven to be with the Lord.

Izayik is survived by his parents, Marcelis Colontae Somerville and Emily Anne Gibson, his siblings, Cayden Robert Somerville and Kingston Rodney Somerville, his dog, Daniya Somerville, his grandfather, Francis Desales Gibson III, and his grandmothers, Marjorie Elaine Ewaldt and Anessa Chontae Somerville. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Robert Elwood Morgan, Jr.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A