James Adrian Vandenbos (Jim), age 86, passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday morning (April 9th, 2023) surrounded at home by his loved ones. Jim was preceded in death by Sharon Snell Vandenbos (beloved first wife) in 1996 and his only son, James Vandenbos Jr., in 1981. He is survived by his daughter Jenny Larsson (Gus) and grandchildren: James Larsson and Cory Larsson. Jim was blessed to find love more than once and is survived by his wife Catherine L. Vandenbos (Teeny), married on October 1st, 1998.

Jim was born on May 7th, 1936 in Pontiac Michigan to Gerrit Vandenbos (deceased father) and Mary Lenstra Vandenbos (deceased mother). Jim was one of 9 children. He was preceded into death by Rita Trayler, Joanna Burns, Fran Harvey, Nancy Jordan and Gary Vandenbos. Surviving siblings: Genie Priestley, Bonnie Bitten and Chris Heacock.

Jim lived a remarkable and honorable life, serving 30 years in the United States Navy Aviation Department. During Jim’s time in the Navy he worked as a flight engineer on EC-130/C-130 he then proceeded to an Organizational Maintenance Technician on C-130. While in the service he received two Meritorious Unit Commendations, two Battle “E” Efficiency Ribbon, Eight Good Conduct Award, National Defense Service Medal and Humanitarian Service Medal. The Navy took him and his family around the world before finally landing at PAX in 1977. His easygoing nature and quick sense of humor earned him friends wherever he went. After retiring from the Navy as a Senior Chief, he continued his career in the private sector of the Department of Defense.

In his later years of life, Jim enjoyed singing Karaoke at the Moose Lodge, golfing, bowling, dancing, gardening, baking, and spending time family and friends, especially his grandchildren. In the summers you could often find Jim on the water crabbing and fishing. Jim and Teeny never left a seed untouched with their dedication to their beautiful garden. If you were ever lucky enough to visit their house you would be able to see the magnificent colors beaming from the variety of flowers that are planted around the house. Definitely a result from his green thumb. Jim, sitting in his recliner chair with treats at hand, enjoyed watching baseball and golf while Teeny quilted and their three dogs (Peanut, Blackie and Daisy) waited for treats to be dispensed.

“And we are confident of this, to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.” 2 Corinthians 5:8.

Jim’s remains will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery.

Join us for Jim’s celebration of life on May 7th, 2023 (1-3pm) at 28902 Point Lookout Rd, Loveville, Maryland 20656.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s (P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD, 20650) or The American Heart Association (online) or mail to P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.j

