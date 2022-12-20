James C. "Jim" Youngerman

James Carlton Youngerman, “Jim”, 85, of Lusby, MD, passed away at his son’s home surrounded by his loving family on December 12, 2022. Jim was born on December 29, 1936 to the late Carl G. Youngerman and Lucille H. “Yancy” Youngerman on the family farm near Boyds, MD. In addition to his parents, James is predeceased by the love of his life, Michele Gabriele “Fi El” Youngerman, whom he married in St. Nazaire, France on January 19, 1961, his son, Jimmie G. Youngerman, sister Clara Fraley, and brother George Youngerman. Jim is survived by his daughter Lucille J. Youngerman of Ormoy, France, his son Roger C. Youngerman (Jennifer) of Lusby, MD, his brother Joseph Youngerman of Killeen, TX, his sister Barbara Cody of Frederick, MD, six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

James graduated from Poolesville Highschool in 1955 where he then enlisted in 1958 to the United States Army. During his service, which included two combat tours in Vietnam (Bearcat 9th Air Cavalry) and Vietnam Cameron Bay. He was stationed in Ft. Jackson SC, Ft. Story, Ft. Eustis VA, Ft. Lewis WA, St. Nazaire France, Ft. Knox KY, Ft. Detrick MD, Ft. Meade MD, Karlsruhe Germany, North Point Germany, Ft. Dix NJ, Ft. Sill OK, and received several decorations for his honorable service. After 20 years of service, Jim retired from the Army in 1978 as a CW03 and went to work at the Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant until he became the owner/operator of the Lusby Sunoco from 1988-1998. Jim had a great love for the outdoors from an early age. That love included hunting, fishing, camping, and gardening. He also was an avid animal lover both domestic and wild, and had an incredible appetite for reading military history and anything Western. He was an active member of the VFW, American Legion Post 274, and MOAA. He enjoyed spending time with the ones he loved the most.

The family will receive friends on Monday December 19th 2022 in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD from 9:00am to 10:00am, where a funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 10:00am with Pastor Daniel Simmons officiating. Interment will follow at the Charles Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Leonardtown, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Roger Youngerman, Austin Youngerman, David Youngerman, Mark Garner, Jay Cody, and Mike Fraley. Contributions may be made to the Folds of Honor, 9500 N 129th E Ave, Suite 235, Owasso, OK 74055, and the Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675. Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com. Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.