James Gregory Adams

It is with great sorrow that we share with you the passing of James Gregory (“Grr”) Adams, beloved husband of Joan Emily Adams and father of Debora (David) Jean Miller, Pamela (Mike) Ann Laigle, and Lisa Renee Quade; Grandfather of Angela (Jesse) Dixon, Rebecca (William) Riley-Sullivan, and Emily R. Quade and Great Grandfather (five boys). A lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County, Greg dedicated his life to family and community. Greg was born September 15, 1937, preceded in death and son of Ernest T. and Mary Henrietta (Boothe) Adams, brother to Jenny C. Balta, Ernest T. Adams Jr., Anne Goode, Franklin Adams, Francis Adams and Joan Marie McCracken. The family spent many happy years working in agriculture at Raggedy Lane Farm in Drayden, MD.

Greg served in the United States Air Force stationed in Fairbanks, Alaska, after graduating from St. Mary’s Academy Class of 1955. At the age of 16, “Grr” joined the Second District Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad (SDVFDRS) in Valley Lee, MD. As a SDVFDRS lifetime member (69 years), he volunteered untold hours as a Firefighter, EMS Responder, Chief, President, LOSAP Advocate, St. Mary’s County Emergency Services Communications Consultant, and most recently as a member of the board for the “State of the Art” SDVFDRS Facility in Valley Lee, MD.

Greg’s outstanding service was recognized with numerous awards and accolades to include dedication of SDVFDRS Fire Engine 63 and Valley Lee 9-1-1 Next Gen Communications Tower. Greg retired from Thirty-Five years of US Government Civil Service as a Ground Electronics Technician and Supervisor. During the early years of Patuxent River Naval Air Test Center, his Civil Service Career culminated in a foundational Ground and Air Traffic Control Communication Services Capability. Post-retirement, Greg devoted his time with family and friends doing activities that he enjoyed – boating, crabbing, fishing, farming, traveling across the US, Canada, Mexico in his 99 Dutch Star Recreational Vehicle, and dancing with his beautiful wife of 62 years. He is remembered by all with great pride and love. We will all miss you always.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 Pm followed by Firemen’s Prayers at 7:15 PM in the Second Dist. vol. Firehouse Valley Lee, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM in St. George Catholic Church Valley Lee, MD, Interment will follow in the church cemetery.