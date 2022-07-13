It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of James Russell Boley, 44, on July 5, 2022.

“Jimmy”, as he was affectionately known to his family and friends, was born on April 24, 1978, in La Plata, MD, to Bruce R. Boley of Waldorf, MD, and Dolly K. Massey of Mechanicsville, MD. Jimmy graduated from Chopticon High School in 1996 with excellence in the Graphic Arts Design and Printing Program from the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center, where he received three honorable Gutenberg Awards for outstanding technical achievement in printing technology.

Jimmy worked in the Printing and Production industry for over 15 years, his most recent employment with Full Sail Media in Baltimore, MD. Prior to that, Jimmy worked for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority as a structure repairer for over 8 years. Jimmy recently returned to school to pursue a career change in the Information Technology industry, graduating from My Computer Career in the IT Security Administration Program. Jimmy had a natural talent for analytics, problem-solving, and technical aptitude, and Information Technology was a perfect fit for his talents.

Jimmy is a lifelong resident of Southern Maryland. When Jimmy was not working, he enjoyed the outdoors where he pursued his love of boating with his mom, fishing and crabbing on Solomons Island with his family, helping his dad rebuild their ‘64 Comet, and working on the pontoon boat with his stepfather. As a young man, Jimmy excelled at dirt bike riding and enjoyed riding with his dad and brothers in the Southern Maryland Dirt Riders Club. Jimmy also enjoyed being a twin, sharing all the experiences that a special bond brings, with his sister Jennifer. Jimmy’s favorite football team was the Washington Redskins, and he was a lifelong fan. Jimmy was known for having a kind heart and always putting others first. He was a huge gift giver and loved spending quality time with his family and friends.

In addition to his beloved parents, Jimmy is survived by his stepfather, Orson Massey of Mechanicsville, MD, stepmother, Bonnie Boley of Waldorf, MD, and siblings, David Boley of Indian Head, MD, Douglas Boley (Meagan) of California, MD, Jennifer Maldonado (Wayne) of Tampa, Fl, Sonny Massey of La Plata, MD, Shannon Massey of Mechanicsville, MD, Scott Massey of King George, VA, Heidi Whiteford (Cliff) of Lexington Park, MD, Amy Spencer (Timothy) of Montross, VA, and Stephen Hendrickson (Robin) of Ranson, WV, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE Services will be held at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD, on July 18th with Visitation from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm with the Service beginning at 1:00 pm. A reception will immediately follow at the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department, 22733 Lawrence Avenue, Leonardtown, MD, 20650, at 2:30 pm.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Calvary Road Baptist Church, 3880 Livingston Rd, Indian Head, MD 20640.

