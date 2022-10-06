James Vernon Davison, 52, of Woodford, VA, passed away on August 29, 2022.

James was born on March 9, 1970, to Harry and Phyllis Davison in Washington, DC.

After graduation, he became a truck driver and many times drove long distances.

James had three children; James Davison, Jr. of Woodford, VA, Tyler Davison of Woodford, VA, and Macie Davison of Woodford, VA.

He enjoyed collecting old tools and anything John Deere.

James was predeceased by his mother, Phyllis Davison, and brother, Harry Davison, Jr. He is survived by his father, Harry Davison, Sr., his children, sister Suzette Henke, and grandchildren James Davison III, and Ashton Christian.

James was always known to be very loving with a big heart. He always had a smile, loved to joke around, and was very down to earth. He will be missed very much.

On October 8, 2022, at 1:00 pm, a graveside service will be held at Fairfield Baptist Church, 15213 Northumberland Hwy, Burgess, VA 22432.