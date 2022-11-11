James Wilmer “Jim” Bailey, Jr., 74, of Lusby, MD, passed away on October 29, 2022 at his home. Born on September 5, 1948 in Leonardtown, MD, he was the son of the late James Wilmer Bailey, Sr. and the late Agnes Lorraine Wallace Bailey. Jim married Martha Ann Millikan on November 24, 1971 in Houston, TX. Fifty years married, Jim’s life has been filled with adventure, joy, and the love of family and friends. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Elsie Summers (Jason) of St. Mary’s City, MD and Mary Lu Dove (Rick) of Lexington Park, MD, his sisters, Pat Leslie (John) St. Augustine, FL, Glenda Joyce of California, MD, and Franny Bailey of Hollywood, MD, as well as his grandchildren, Natalie, Steven, and Lyra Summers. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Jean Wills and his brother, John Lee Bailey.

Jim attended St. John’s Catholic School in Hollywood, MD. He graduated from Chopticon High School in 1967, and enlisted in the Army in 1968; he then served in Vietnam from 1969-1970. He performed the duties of a crew chief/door gunner on gunship helicopters in Wolf Pack in the 281st Assault Helicopter Company. The 281st AHC was the first special operations company in the United States Army. Jim was awarded 17 air medals, including one with “V” Device (for Valor). He participated in Project Delta. When he departed from the Army in 1971, he was a maintenance electrician in Houston, TX. He moved his family to Maryland in 1997. Jim worked from several DOD contractors as a facilities coordinator at Patuxent River Naval Air Station. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, 281st AHC, The Special Operations Association, The Disabled American Veterans, The Vietnam Veterans of America, and the Southern Knights Car Club. Jim was in the Recycled Bluegrass Band and in the Uncloudy Day Band. He enjoyed performing bluegrass country and gospel music. Jim wrote the song, “Sitting in the Door.” It is a song about him being a chief/door gunner during his tour in Vietnam. Jim enjoyed going to car shows with his 1957 Chevy Bellaire. He had his family childhood car restored and he always said that the 57 looks like it did when he was young.

Jim retired in April 2022 from SA-TECH. He enjoyed travelling to Texas, going on a cruise to Alaska, and going to his 281st Army reunion in New Orleans during a three-month span.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 10, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 10:00 AM in St. John’s Catholic Church, Hollywood, MD with Father Ray Schmidt officiating. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA, at a later date. Serving as pallbearers will be Tommy Alvey, Jay Armsworthy, John Brawley, Mickey Dillow, Ray Faulstich, and Randy Stillwell. Honorary pallbearers will be Phil Cameron and Jack Tippett.

Contributions may be made to the Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad Auxiliary, P.O. Box 94, Hollywood, MD 20636.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.