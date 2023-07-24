Jason Lee Wade, son and father who enjoyed racing, died of a heart attack on July 14, 2023, at his Lusby home. He was 40.

Jason was born on November 26, 1982, to Jimmy Ray and Sandra Lee Wade in Silver Spring Maryland.

Jason graduated from Westlake High School in 2000 and was employed by Tri-County Tree Service at the time of his passing.

Jason held many titles in his life, but his favorite role was being a father. He loved nothing more than spending time with his children, which he proclaimed as his greatest accomplishment.

Jason is survived by his mother; children, Francis “Frankie’ Hungerford, David “Dubs” Hungerford, Bella Hungerford; and uncle, Alan Paulas, who will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest.

Jason was preceded in death by his father; brother, Christopher Wade; grandmother, Patricia Price; and uncle, Robert Price.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 29, 2023, for visitation from 2:00-4:00 pm followed by a funeral service a 4:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Brinsfield Funeral Home to assist the family.

