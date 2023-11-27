Jerry Lee Callander, 86 of Callaway, MD passed away on November 24, 2023 at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, Charlotte Hall, MD.

He was born on March 22, 1937, in French Camp, CA to Harry Clifford and Margie May (Fouquette) Callander.

Jerry obtained his GED while proudly serving in the United States Air Force from July 1954 – August 1955. Jerry returned to serving his country in the United States Army from May 1959 – July 1966 as a Military Police Investigator and earned the National Defense Service Medal. He married Jutta Anna Bollack on July 7, 1962, in England. During his military service, he enjoyed traveling abroad. Some of his favorite places to visit were England, Germany, and Canada. After his Military Service he worked for the Federal Government as a Warehouse Shipper at Rough and Ready Island Naval Supply Depot in Stockton, California until his retirement. After retirement, Jerry enjoyed working on the small family farm and helping his sons take animals to the fair in Stockton. Jerry was a talented handyman; he could fix or build almost anything. He enjoyed being outdoors doing yard work/gardening, working on cars, remodeling homes, and woodworking. In later years, Jerry enjoyed spending time with his wife, helping family and friends, and watching all the old tv shows. He was a member of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows and the American Legion Post. He will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Jutta; children, Clifford Callander (Angela) of Spirit Lake, ID, William Callander of Las Vegas, NV, Marvin Callander (Alice) of Callaway, MD; grandchildren, Selena Edwards of Pasadena, TX, Jamie Deglman of Valentine, NE, George Deglman of Hayden, ID, Carrie Deglman of Post Falls, ID, Lynette Deglman of Lake Andes, SD, Mary Deglman of Brandon, SD, Kaitlyn Callander of Callaway, MD, Kristen (Jack) Kaufman of Chester, VA, Hannah Callander of Callaway, MD, Nicholas Callander of Callaway, MD, Abigail Galliart of Auburn, NY; and numerous great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Judith Lemke.

Services will be private.

