Jessica Andritz Appointed As Land Use & Growth Management Director Of St. Mary's County

Jessica Andritz

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County are pleased to announce the appointment of Jessica Andritz, JD as the new Director for the Department of Land Use & Growth Management (LUGM).

“After a nationwide search, we are very pleased to welcome Ms. Andritz to our team,” said Commissioner President Randy Guy. “We look forward to working with her and are confident that the skills and experience she brings to the table will benefit our community.”

Andritz graduated from Wittenberg University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Urban Studies and Ethics. She then earned her Juris Doctor from the Georgetown University Law Center. While earning her law degree, she worked for the U.S. Census Bureau where she was responsible for data analysis and reporting. She also served as a legislative aide in the U.S. Congress. The summer before she graduated, she was stationed in Darmstadt, Germany with the Army JAG Corps where she worked in the Legal Assistance office and served as a victim-witness liaison.

Upon graduation from law school, Jessica was employed by O’Malley, Miles, Nylen & Gilmore, PA and later Andrews, Bongar, Gormley & Clagett, PA where she represented local developers and served as counsel for Southern Maryland based HOAs.

In 2017, Jessica left private practice and joined the County Attorney’s Office for Charles County where she provided counsel for the Department of Planning & Growth Management (PGM). In 2019, Jessica served as the Acting Deputy Director for PGM and in 2022, she began serving as the Assistant Chief and Legal Counsel for the Planning Division. During her tenure, Jessica also participated in a one-year cohort as part of the Government Alliance on Race & Equity.

“I am excited about the opportunity to serve in this new role,” said Andritz. “As the Director of Land Use & Growth Management, I am looking forward to supporting the initiatives outlined by the Commissioners and working with our staff and constituents to articulate a future vision for St. Mary’s County.”

For more information on LUGM, please visit: stmaryscountymd.gov/lugm.