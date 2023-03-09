"Jim" James Francis Miedzinski

James “Jim” Francis Miedzinski, 90, of Leonardtown, MD, passed away peacefully on

February 27, 2023. Jim was the second of nine children born to Robert (Sheriff) Miedzinski and

Mary Lillian Hayden Miedzinski. He is survived by his children: Sandra Lynn Dyson (J.C.) of Great Mills, James Randall Miedzinski (Karen) of Oakville and Mark Wayne Miedzinski (Sandra) of Avenue, and his long-time companion, Sharen Dyson of Lexington Park. His 8 grandchildren: Stephanie, Valerie, Michael, Kristina, Melanie, Amber, Randall and Hillary, 3 step-grandchildren: Grace, Laura, and James, along with 10 great-grandchildren and 4 step-great-grandchildren. Jim is also survived by his siblings: Mary L. (Pritzi) Ely of Leonardtown, Jane M. Bussler of Compton, and Ruth H. (Dolly) Abell of Leonardtown. He was predeceased by his brothers and sisters: Robert L. (Bob) Miedzinski, Roberta L. (Bertie) Dooley, William B. (Billy) Miedzinski, Charles V. Miedzinski, and Phyllis E. Miedzinski.

Jim was born in his parent’s home and was a lifelong resident of Leonardtown, MD. He was a graduate of St. Mary’s Academy in 1950. Friends were made easily by Jim, and he formed numerous lifelong friendships. His graduating class kept in touch over the years, and they gathered regularly.

While growing up, Jim worked various jobs with his dad and helped on his grandfather’s farm. At the young age of 14 Jim became involved with the community as a hardworking volunteer with the Leonardtown Fire Department while the men St. Mary’s County were away at war. Thus began his love for the fire department and volunteerism. He became an official member of the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department at the age of 16 in 1948.

After graduation he continued to work for Miedzinski Transfer Inc. with his dad, driving and hauling for many businesses, their biggest customer was C & P Telephone Company. He took a small break from the trucking business, working construction and found that was not for him. Like many young men, he heard the call to join in service to our country and proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War Era. He entered into the Air Force on February 9, 1951 and served until his honorable discharge on January 13, 1955 as Staff Sergeant. He was first trained as an Installer Cableman and later trained in Teletype Maintenance. While serving he earned the Korean Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the UN Service Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal. During the Korean war, Jim was stationed at Shiroi AF Base in Japan. Jim has often remarked that the one memory he was most proud of in his life was his service in the Air Force.

After returning home and working again with his dad, Jim and his brother, Bob decided to open their own business, Leonardtown Building and Supply Co. in 1959. They continued working for the trucking company along with their dad and their other brothers, Billy and Charlie. This was truly a family business with Jim’s two sons and Bob’s four sons, along with other family and various employees working for them over the years.

Also, after returning home, Jim stepped back in as an active member of LVFD and his service within the department evolved into a lifelong passion and commitment including serving many years as an Engineer. He also dedicated 20 years of service at the Leonardtown Rescue Squad as a back-up driver. He was a member of VFW Post #2632 in California, MD and the American Legion Lodge 221 in Avenue, MD. His union with the fire department and community outreach services spanned over a period of 75 years. He was inducted into the Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen’s Association (MSFA) Hall of Fame for his service with the county.

After retiring and the store closing, Jim fulfilled his lifelong dream of traveling and visiting every state of our country. After he met Sharen, they traveled together, taking cruises and zigzagging across the country. Jim was also a sports fan, rooting for the Baltimore Orioles, the New England Patriots, and NASCAR races. He loved many genres of music and was a very good dancer. He spent many years bowling at the Esperanza bowling alley for enjoyment and in mixed leagues. Spending time with his family was his greatest pleasure.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, March 9, 2023, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Prayer Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. with Fireman’s Prayers. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend David Beaubien at 10:00 a.m., on Friday, March 10, 2023 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 22800 Washington Street, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Graveside Service with Military Honors will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be Michael Miedzinski, Robert Miedzinski, David Miedzinski, Larry Miedzinski, Wayne Miedzinski, and Kevin Miedzinski. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148, Leonardtown Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 299, Leonardtown, MD 20650, and Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 50, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

