John Ignatius Armsworthy, Sr. “Johnny”, 81, of California, MD, passed away on August 14, 2022 at his residence. Born on October 22, 1940 in Great Mills, MD, he was the son of the late Evelyn Anna Mae Armsworthy and the late William Ignatius Armsworthy, Jr. Johnny was the loving husband of Dorothy Lorraine Armsworthy, whom he married in St. John’s Catholic Church, Hollywood, MD, on June 12, 1965. He is survived by his son, John I. “Jay” Armsworthy, Jr. of California, MD and his daughter-in-law Michelle Armsworthy of California, MD. In addition to his parents, Johnny was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Ann Adkins, and his brother-in-law Jimmy Adkins.

Johnny was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident and attended Great Mills High School, Great Mills, MD. He was a genuine man who loved everyone, and everyone loved him. There was nothing fake about him. He was a family man who worked hard for what he had. In 1965, he married the love of his life, Lorraine, who stood by his side until the end. He loved his son, Jay, and daughter-in-law, Michelle.

There was nothing in life that he loved more than to be with the three of them. He enjoyed his grand-dogs, Billy and Odie. He worked for Safeway for 30 years, retiring from his position as Dairy Manager in 1990.

After a brief retirement, he went to work at the St. Mary’s County Government as the first attendant to open the St. Andrews Transfer station. He later transferred to Building Services and always said it was the best job he ever had. Unfortunately, a work injury forced him to retire on disability in 2000.

He enjoyed camping and going to Bluegrass festivals, hanging out with his Bluegrass friends, riding around on his golf cart and drinking his Miller Lite beer.

He was proud of his son and supported everything he did in Bluegrass music. He loved to watch westerns on TV, and everyone loved the way he talked and would laugh at the countless stories he would tell of his life experiences. He could tell you a story from the beginning to the end, and could remember things from long ago, back from his younger days. Johnny got to attend one last family vacation with a cruise to Alaska just before he passed away.

The family will receive friends on Monday, August 22, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM, followed by Moose Prayers at 7:15 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 10:00AM in St. John’s Catholic Church, Hollywood, MD, with Father Ray Schmidt officiating. Interment will follow in the Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be Troy Jones, Jim Bailey, James Woodburn, Walley Abell, Chucky Thompson, and Woody Norris. Honorary pallbearers will be Johnny Adams, Honky Johnson, and Bucky Readmond.

Contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s and Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com. Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.