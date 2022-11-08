John Salvadore Grego III, 60, of Lexington Park, MD passed away on October 31, 2022 at his home.

He was born on August 14, 1962 in New Orleans, LA to the late John Salvadore Grego Jr and Aimee (Cavalier) Grego of New Orleans, LA.

John was employed by NAVAIR as an Avionics Systems Engineer for the Federal Government. He was a volunteer for the Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad for over 11 years. He helped raise four beautiful, independent daughters. He was an avid gardener, invested in helping his community and was loved and respected by many.

He is survived by his daughters, Elsa Grego, Sophia Grego, Anna Grego and A. Louise Grego, all of San Diego, CA; his mother Aimee Cavalier Grego and his siblings Paul Grego, Jeannine Grego, Douglas Grego, Phillip Grego and Edward Grego. He is preceded in death by his father.

