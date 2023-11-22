Johnson Named United East Volt Division Defensive Player Of The Week

Credit: Bill Wood

LATHAM, N.Y. – Senior captain Hollique Johnson (Glen Burnie, Md./Old Mill) selected as the United East Conference Men’s Basketball Volt Division Defensive Player of the Week as announced by the league office Monday afternoon (Nov. 20). This is Johnson’s first career player of the week honor.

The 6-7 forward helped the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team to a 2-1 week, including a 1-1 showing at the Battle of D.C./Maryland hosted by Gallaudet University. Johnson averaged 10.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assist.

He started the week with a season-best 13 points and nine boards in a 76-60 road win over University of Valley Forge for the Seahawks’ first victory of the season.

Johnson then contributed nine points and six rebounds while shooting 57.1-percent from the floor in a tight 67-65 loss to The Catholic University of America Saturday afternoon (Nov. 18) to open play at the Battle. In the 61-51 triumph over Gallaudet (Nov. 19), he put up nine points and grabbed a career-best 12 caroms while adding a career-high three assists for the consolation game win.

He currently ranks ninth in the United East with 9.0 rebounds per game.

St. Mary’s College (2-3) will be back in action on Monday, November 27, when the team travels to Baltimore to take on Notre Dame of Maryland University (0-3), who is coached by former Seahawk, T.J. Jordan ’08, in non-conference action at 7 p.m.

2023-24 United East Volt Division Defensive Players of the Week Nov. 13 – Grant Sareyka, Lancaster Bible, Sr., G

Nov. 20 – Hollique Johnson , St. Mary’s College, Sr., F

