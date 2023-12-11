Johnson Pours In Career-High 21 As Seahawks Men’s Basketball Hold Wins Second Straight

ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – Senior captain Hollique Johnson (Glen Burnie, Md./Old Mill) missed only one field goal in notching a career-best 21 points Saturday afternoon (Dec. 9) in the second straight win for the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team. St. Mary’s College (5-4) picked up a 72-52 non-conference win over Cabrini University (2-8).
How It Happened
- The Seahawks never trailed in the game, but Cabrini hung around for the first eight minutes, staying within three (10-7) on one of two free throws by Keenan Reiss at 12:06.
- St. Mary’s went on to outscore the Cavaliers, 22-12, over the next 11 minutes for the hosts biggest lead of the half – a 13-point margin with less than a minute remaining. Sophomore guard Micah Henry (Laurel, Md./Hammond) tallied nine points in the Seahawk run.
- The Seahawks headed into halftime with a 32-22 advantage following an old-fashioned three-point play by George Marion with three-tenths of a second to go.
- Donoven Mack connected on the first bucket of the second half to pull Cabrini within eight but that was as close as the Cavaliers would get.
- Johnson sparked a 27-10 run by St. Mary’s over the next 13 minutes and the team stretched their lead to 59-34 with 6:35 remaining in the game. Six different Seahawks scored in the run with Senior forward Gary Grant (Washington, D.C./Thomas Stone [Md.]) leading the way with seven points.
Inside the Box Score
- The paint belonged to St. Mary’s as the Seahawks posted a 36-24 points in the paint margin.
- The Seahawks posted a 43-34 rebounding margin behind a game-high nine boards from Johnson.
- St. Mary’s matched its season-best field goal percentage, knocking down 49.1-percent of its shots.
St. Mary’s College Game Notes
- Johnson finished 8-of-9 from the field, including draining three of four three-pointers, on his way to 21 points while grabbing a game-high nine rebounds and dishing out a career-best three assists.
- Henry contributed 16 points while fifth-year captain Daryn Alexander (Twinbrook, Md./Richard Montgomery) chipped in 11 points, a season-high five steals, and four assists.
Cabrini Game Notes
- Marion paced the Cavaliers in their second straight loss with 12 points while Eric Neal and Mack each added 11.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Dec. 18 vs. Messiah (2-6) – San Juan, P.R. (Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez) – 2 p.m. AST (Puerto Rico Clasico)
- Dec. 19 vs. Birmingham-Southern (4-4) – San Juan, P.R. (Coliseo Mario Morales) – 6 p.m. AST (Puerto Rico Clasico)
