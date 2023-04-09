Join The Free Family Fun And Community Spirit During ‘Celebrate La Plata’ 2023

LA PLATA, Md. – The Town of La Plata is inviting the public to bring the whole family along for this year’s Celebrate La Plata community event. Celebrate La Plata was first organized two decades ago to recognize and commemorate the incredible resiliency of the community following the devastating 2002 tornado.

Celebrate La Plata grows each year with new vendors and programs and serves as an important source of community togetherness for residents of the Town. Dance into the evening with live musical bands and shop your way through nearly 30 vendors, including a wide variety of artisanal crafts, local businesses, and food vendors.

And don’t forget to watch and congratulate the winners of the La Plata Bed Races, where prizes will be awarded to the top finishing teams, as well as the ‘best dressed’ crews!

More details about Celebrate La Plata can be found by visiting townoflaplata.org.

WHAT: Celebrate La Plata

WHEN: Saturday, April 29, 2023 (12:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ) (La Plata Bed Races begin at 3:00 p.m.)

WHERE: La Plata Town Hall: 305 Queen Anne St., La Plata, MD 20646