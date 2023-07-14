Jonathan Hutcherson To Open For Brett Young At The Waterside Pavilion

Jonathan Hutcherson

SOLOMONS, Md. – Hailing from Wilmore, KY, Jonathan Hutcherson blends country, bluegrass, and gospel music into his heartfelt lyrics and catchy melodies. He has a strong love and appreciation for family who have helped him transform into the artist and songwriter he is today. Hutcherson will take center stage prior to Brett Young on Saturday, August 26 at 7 p.m. at the Motto Mortgage Preferred and RE/MAX One Waterside Pavilion at the Calvert Marine Museum.

In 2021, Hutcherson released a self-titled EP (Extended Play) that has garnered millions of streams followed by the release of four more songs starting in the Fall of 2022. The first song, “Blue Collar” was a tip of the hat to the people and the way he was raised. That was followed by three more songs that embody the life and way of living Jonathan brought to Nashville. Jonathan has been all over the road in 2023, opening shows for Conner Smith, Carly Pearce, and Little Big Town, along with headlining in a handful of clubs. There will be more music to come and more places on the road for fans to see Jonathan this Summer and Fall.

“Music is innately human. It moves people. Storytelling is so important to what I do. When you listen to me, I want you to relate and hopefully see yourself in the songs,” says Hutcherson.

Tickets are $39 – $89 (additional fees apply) and are available at Waterside Music Series | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website.

Proceeds from the Waterside Music Series support the education and preservation efforts of the Calvert Marine Museum. This event would not be possible without the generous support of the community and many local businesses. Sponsors include: Motto Mortgage Preferred, RE/MAX One, Prince Frederick Ford Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, Holiday Inn Express – California MD, Riverside Trailers, Quality Built Homes, Bozick Distributors, Inc., Sunshines Catering, Community Bank of the Chesapeake, Asbury-Solomons, J. Calvin Wood, Roy Rogers, Mrs. Moo’s, Chick-fil-a, First Colony Center, Bahr Insurance, The BayNet, Bayside Environmental Services, Calvert Health Medical Center, Calvert County Chamber of Commerce, Caney Creek Catering, 102.9 WKIK, 97.7 The Bay, SOMAR Communications, Greenwave, VanDalen Industries, and Southern Maryland Blue Crabs.

If you are interested in becoming a sponsor, please contact Director of Development Bonnie Barrett at 410-326-2042, ext. 8065.

For additional information, please visit the website at Waterside Music Series | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website.

Explore how the prehistoric past, natural environments, and maritime heritage come to life and tell a unique story of the Chesapeake Bay. The Calvert Marine Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $11.00 for adults; $9.00 for seniors, military, and veterans with valid I.D, AAA and AARP members; $6.00 for children ages 5 – 12; children under 5 and museum members are admitted free. For more information about the museum, upcoming events, or membership, visit the website at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com or call 410-326-2042. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.