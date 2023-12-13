Joseph Alvin McKay, 82, of St. Inigoes, MD passed away on December 6, 2023 at his home with his loving family at his side.

He was born on December 18, 1940 in Leonardtown, MD to the late Alvin McKay and Catherine E. Green McKay.

Throughout his lifelong residency of St. Mary’s County, he dedicated his time and skills into owning and operating his own successful masonry business. He had an affinity for the water and you could always find him fishing or crabbing on his boat. Always up for a game of cards with his family or American Legion friends in Ridge. Pitch, 21 or Texas Hold’em being some of his favorites. After retirement he and his lifelong companion Ann Gregory became snowbirds spending winters in Tarpon Springs, Florida.

He is survived by his loving companion of many years, Ann Gregory of Tarpon Springs, Fl; children: Jo Ann Connolly (David) of St. Inigoes, MD, Eleanor Pulliam Warren (Frank) of Tarpon Springs, FL, Margaret Young (James) of Tarpon Springs, FL, John Petty (Kitty) of Badaxe, MI, and Willie Knott (Bonnie) of St. Inigoes, MD; sister, Thelma Barber of Lexington Park, MD and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Anna Howarth and his siblings Robert McKay and Erma Sandidge.

Family will receive friends on Monday, December 18, 2023 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., with a Memorial Service celebrated by Reverend Joe Orlando at 2:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ridge Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 456, Ridge, MD 20680.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.