Joseph Howard Pickeral, 71, of Tall Timbers, MD, peacefully passed away on June 2, 2022.

Joseph was born on July 1, 1950, to the late Edward and Mary Pickeral in the bustling city of La Plata, MD. Joseph graduated from Pomonkey High School with the Class of 1968.

After graduation, he worked as a land surveyor for over 4 years.

Joseph was passionate about surveying and loved what he did for a living.

In 1968, he met Peggy Shirley – Pickeral in Accokeek, MD. Joseph and Peggy went on to have one child, Tonya Ridgell of Ridge, MD.

Joseph retired in 2007 after working for 28 years at the Saint Elizabeth Hospital. While retired, Joseph had time to pursue his love of fishing, crabbing, and baseball.

Joseph was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Mary Pickeral, and his brother Pete Pickeral. He is survived by his wife Peggy Pickeral of Tall Timbers, MD, his daughter Tonya Ridgell of Ridge, MD, his brother Richard Pickeral of Waldorf, MD, as well as his two grandchildren, Zachary Ridgell and Quinton Ridgell.

The family will receive friends for a viewing from 9:00 am to 11:00 am with prayers beginning at 11:00 am on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

All arrangements were made by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. in Charlotte Hall, MD.