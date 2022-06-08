Judith Ann Powers, 75, of Prince Frederick, MD, passed away on June 3, 2022. Judith was born on February 20, 1947, to the late John and Marjorie Stickley in Silver Spring, MD.

After graduating from Wheaton High School, she went on to pursue a job as a florist working in a flower shop.

Judith had two children who both predeceased her, Joseph Hill, Jr., and Kimberly Hill.

After retiring, Judith spent her time sewing, quilting, entering those quilts into the Calvert County fair, and being with her grandkids and friends. She enjoyed going out to breakfast and lunch with her friends and especially loved the ice from Chick-fil-a, it was her favorite. She also enjoyed making masks for the community during the pandemic.

Judith was predeceased by her parents, John and Marjorie Stickley, and her children, Joseph Hill, Jr., and Kimberly Hill. She is survived by her six grandchildren, Joseph Bowles, Robert Bowles, Judith Bowles, Brian Bowles, Amber Hill, and Ashley Hill. She also had ten great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends for the visitation on June 11, 2022 from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm with prayers starting at 4:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

