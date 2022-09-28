Judith Lynn Estevez

Judith Estevez (Judi) was a woman of immense caring and generous spirit . She was an intelligent, well organized and caring person. She was quick witted, a wonderful storyteller and was sure to bring laughter with her dry and satirical sense of humor. While Judi was an excellent crafter, astute shopper and a board game champion, her large and loving heart truly defined her. Judi was a wonderful caregiver for her family, a fiercely loyal friend and a super hero for so many.

On September 25, 2022, our laughter was silenced as Judi departed the world she shared with her soul mate of 26 years, Jack Estevez. Their love was mighty and they were committed partners as they embraced their life together.

Judi was the youngest of four children of James (Jim) Staton and Minnie (Peggy) Staton. She was born September 8, 1969, at Vandenburg AFB, California. As a military “brat” she grew up at several Air Force bases across the country before relocating, in 1984, to Waldorf, MD, where she attended and graduated from Maurice J. McDonough High School in 1986.

Judi’s dedication to military professionals and their families continued as Judi worked in the Support Operations department of the Air Force Sergeants Association for many years. Judi was also active in the White Plains Baptist Church and had a passion for caring for those in need.

Judi is survived by her best friend and husband, Jack Estevez, and her loving daughter, Taylor Estevez. She is also survived by her mother, Peggy Staton, three siblings, Jerry Staton and his wife Deana, Jimmy Staton and his wife Karen, and Kim Sutton and her husband Mike, and four grand puppies, Joey, Penny, Oliver and Dixie. Judi is reunited with her father, Jim Staton, and her grand puppy, Callie.

Friends and family are welcome to a Visitation beginning at 9:00 am at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Memorial Service for Judi will follow at 10:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Judi’s favorite charity, Pets in Need in Southern Maryland, or just bring some pet food to the service. Those wishing to donate can do so at:

PayPal.me/Helpforpetssmd

www.Facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064644734237