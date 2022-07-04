Judy Center Early Learning Hub Expansion Grant Awarded

LEONARDTOWN, MD – St. Mary’s County Public Schools has been recently awarded a Judy Center Early Learning Hub Expansion Grant for Lexington Park Elementary School.

This expansion grant will provide additional support and education for families with young children residing in the Lexington Park Elementary School catchment zone.

The Expansion Grant award, $330,000.00 annually, is for a three-year term and then may be renewed.

The existing grants for the Judy Center Early Learning Hubs at George Washington Carver and Green Holly Elementary Schools were also recently renewed.

The Judy Center is intended to improve the quality of life for families, and staff work with families to assist in preparing children birth through kindergarten for school readiness.

Judy Centers connect families with high quality, comprehensive care and work collaboratively with multi-generational family.

Judy Center staff work with other staff to coordinate services and connect families with local service providers including Adult Education, Case Management, Developmental Health Screening, Family Engagement Activities, Parenting Classes, Playgroups, and Early Intervention Identification.

For more details, contact Mrs. Wendy Binkley, at 301-863-4068.