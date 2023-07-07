CALIFORNIA, Md. – From extensive research to a plant-based lifestyle, Jeanette Kent shares her path to wellness and how it led to the creation of Juice Buzz.

In a recent podcast episode of “Get Real,” Chris Hill and Mark Frisco sat down with Jeanette Kent, the founder of Juice Buzz, to discuss the origins of her juice brand and her health transformation journey. The conversation shed light on how Kent’s battle with illness inspired her to explore natural remedies and ultimately led to the creation of her successful juice business.

The episode started with Frisco’s curiosity about Kent’s motivation to start Juice Buzz. Kent shared her heartfelt story: “About 2017, I got really sick. No one had any answers for me. They just had medicine and told me I’d be on my medicine forever. And I didn’t like that option. So I did a lot of research and started finding more natural ways of detoxing my body.”

Kent is now celebrating four years of being medicine free. “I’m not cured or anything. You still have to watch. I’ve added things back into my diet since then in moderation. So I try to learn the balance somewhere. And I can always feel in my body when I’m doing a little too much,” she explained.

As the conversation progressed, Kent revealed that her journey took a turn when she found a purpose in sharing her newfound knowledge and juice creations with others.

Kent described Juice Buzz as a menu-driven juice business, offering a rotating selection of approximately 18 to 20 different juices. She emphasized the importance of variety, stating, “I try to keep a variety so people don’t get bored. That’s the thing. People get bored with healthy stuff.”

To showcase the flavors of Juice Buzz, Kent treated the podcast hosts to a tasting session featuring some of her popular juices. Frisco and Hill expressed delight as they sampled the offerings. Hill exclaimed, “That’s delicious. I have to say this. I can’t believe there’s no sugar.”

The hosts commended the taste and the absence of added sugars throughout the tasting session. Kent explained her approach, saying, “I preserve everything with lemons and limes, so there’s nothing weird in it.”

The episode concluded with Frisco and Hill expressing their amazement at the deliciousness and health benefits of Juice Buzz’s offerings. With its diverse menu of flavorful and nutrient-packed juices, Juice Buzz continues attracting customers seeking ways to incorporate healthier options into their daily routines.

To learn more about Juice Buzz and explore their menu of detoxifying juices, visit their Facebook page or visit their booth at the local farmers’ markets.

For the full taste test of Juice Buzz juices, check out the full episode: https://youtu.be/wz0plw6iBWQ

_

Once a week, Century 21 New Millennium Realtors Chris Hill and Mark Frisco ‘Get Real’ with topics surrounding life in Southern Maryland while showcasing local business tastings and highlighting hidden gems in the area.

You can watch or listen to previous episodes at: www.thebaynet.com/podcasts

If you’ve got a great podcast idea or an awesome business you want to be mentioned, email us at partnerships@thebaynet.com. We’d love to hear more about it!