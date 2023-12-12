Jury Convicts Man In Lexington Park Second-Degree Murder Case

Demetrius Rashud Puifory

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling announced today that following a four-day jury trial, a St. Mary’s County jury convicted Demetrius Rashud Puifory, 45, of California, Maryland, of second-degree murder and related firearm charges.

On April 28, 2022, at approximately 4:57 p.m., St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of the 46700 block of Marshall Boulevard in Lexington Park for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, deputies located the victim in the grass suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Demetrius Puifory was later identified as the suspect who shot the victim.

The 21-year-old victim was pronounced deceased over a year later on August 8, 2023. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner certified the manner of death as “homicide” and the cause of death as “complications of quadriplegia due to gunshot wound of the neck.”

“The facts surrounding this case are especially heart-wrenching. A young victim’s life has been lost to senseless gun violence at the hands of a convicted felon who was prohibited from the possession of the firearm. I send my sincerest condolences to the victim’s family,” said Sterling. “Our office is committed to prosecuting gun violence cases to the fullest extent possible and to put criminals on notice that these violent acts will not be tolerated in our County.”

The defendant faces a maximum of up to 66 years in prison. He will remain held without bond pending the sentencing hearing.

Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Proctor prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of St. Mary’s County.

Detective Tyler Payne of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office was the lead investigator.

The Honorable Joseph M. Stanalonis presided over the case.