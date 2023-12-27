Jury Finds Man Guilty of Armed Robbery at Annapolis Pharmacy

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Following a two-day trial, an Anne Arundel County jury found 35-year-old Marlon Patrick Green, of no fixed address, guilty of all counts in an armed robbery at the Annapolis Professional Pharmacy in February, State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced.

Green was found guilty of a total of 15 counts, including Felony Armed Robbery, First-and Second-Degree Assault, Firearms Offenses, Reckless Endangerment, and Theft. Sentencing is expected in February 2024.

“The defendant showed no regard for the lives of two pharmacy workers in a dangerous exchange for prescription drugs,” Leitess said. “These dangerous narcotics undoubtfully would have been distributed on the streets of our community. I want to thank the Annapolis Police Department for their quick response in locating the defendant and recovering the many prescription drugs stolen.”

On February 9, 2023, just after 7 p.m., officers were called to the Annapolis Professional Pharmacy on Giddings Avenue for an armed robbery. Police spoke with a 72-year-old employee, who said she was closing the pharmacy for the evening when a man, later identified as Green, entered the business wearing a ski mask and black gloves.

While displaying a silver handgun, Green approached the woman and jumped over the counter, demanding she lay on the ground. Shortly after, Green demanded the woman walk him to the back of the store where a male pharmacist was working. Green handed the pharmacist a black trash bag and demanded Promethazine with Codeine, Xanax bars, and Percocet. The pharmacist complied, filling the bag with the prescription drugs, all controlled substances.

The investigation led officers to an Annapolis shopping center, where a search by foot and air ensued. At about 8 p.m., police located Green running behind the shopping center toward an abandoned vehicle. After a brief chase, he was taken into custody. He was in possession of gloves and a black ski mask. A trash bag filled with more than $2,700 worth of the stolen drugs was also located nearby.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney Glen Neubauer and Assistant State’s Attorney Joshua Adrian on behalf of the citizens of Anne Arundel County, with the Honorable Robert J. Thompson presiding.