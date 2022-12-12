Kaden Jacob Davis, 9, returned home to our Heavenly Father on December 4, 2022 after a short but hard battle with leukemia. Kaden and his twin sister Kelina were born on November 4, 2013 to Jake and Nicole (Peterson) Davis. Some of his unique interests include building fires, cutting nails, plucking eyebrows, eating oranges, tying knots, playing swords and Goatlords, Harry Potter, sneaking Mark Rober YouTube videos, and learning about espionage, history, and war. While waiting in the ER his time was spent listening to a book called “The History of the World.” He loved to inform people of random facts, “Did you know…” had become a common phrase of his. Everyone who knows Kaden has been touched by his adventurous spirit, curiosity, and kindness. He loves learning and was most recently fascinated with Greek mythology. He is a little mischievous, but is completely honest and always confesses to whatever scheme he comes up with. He also has a good sense of humor and loves giving gag gifts and making people laugh. Kader-Gator loves animals and had a dream to one day own an island with all kinds of animals. He is brave and determined and keeps trying without complaint even when things are hard. But most importantly Kaden cares about others and does his best to help everyone around him.

Kaden loves his Heavenly Father, his Savior and his family. Kaden’s favorite thing to do is to spend time with his family, whether they are riding roller-coasters, hiking, traveling, or just hanging out at home. His siblings are his best friends. He also loves spending time with all of his cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends. He is a pure soul who knows there is a plan for him and he finds joy in everything around him.

He is survived by his parents, his sisters, Claribel and Kelina, his brother, Clark, his grandparents, Daniel and Susan Davis and Eugene and Lucy Peterson, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

We have deep gratitude for all of the doctors, nurses, hospital staff, family and friends who helped us navigate his leukemia this past week. They turned a terrible situation into a sacred experience.

Funeral services will be held on December 10, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 22747 Old Rolling Road in Lexington Park, MD. There will be a viewing at the same location on Friday, December 9 from 5:30 – 8:00 PM and again on Saturday, December 10 from 9:30 – 10:30 am. He will be buried in the Salt Lake Cemetery on December 17 at 1:00 PM.

The funeral will be available via Zoom at: https://zoom.us/j/95043311942

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Philanthropies https://philanthropies.churchofjesuschrist.org/humanitarian-services or Children’s National Hospital Foundation https://childrensnational.org/giving/holiday

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.