Karin Ursula Frenzen, 85, of Lexington Park, MD, formerly of Hamburg, West Germany, passed away in Washington, D.C. on June 3, 2022.

Born on October 17, 1936 in Hamburg, West Germany, she was the daughter of the late Hermann Landahl and Gerda Schmidt.

Karin was the loving wife of the late Alfons Hermann Johann Frenzen, whom she married on June 10, 1966 in Hamburg-Barmbek/Uhlenhorst, Germany, and who preceded her in death on January 20, 2009.

Karin is survived by her children Susanne Beeskau (Michael) of Green Cove Spring, FL and Markus Frenzen (Tushima) of Lexington Park, MD, grandchildren Jackie Meadows of Jacksonville, FL, Markus Frenzen, Jr. of Jacksonville, FL, Jordan Frenzen of Lexington Park, MD, and Brianna Frenzen of Lexington Park, MD, as well as one great granddaughter Emilee Michele Meadows of Green Cove Spring, FL.

Karin moved from Hamburg, West Germany to St. Mary’s County, MD on June 20, 1969. She was a homemaker for 56 years.

A funeral service will be held at a later date.