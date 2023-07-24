Katherine Louise Oliver

Katherine “Kathie” Louise Oliver, 65, of Hollywood, MD passed away peacefully on July 12, 2023, at her home with her family by her side.

She was born on August 2, 1957, in Brunswick, ME to the late Donald Cheney Bailey, Jr and Mary Diane Hawkins Bailey.

As a child, Kathie traveled with her family for her father’s Navy career. Her favorite station was Japan. She enjoyed their culture. She moved to St. Mary’s County as a teenager and graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1975. After graduation she attended Frostburg University. On December 28, 1991, she married her beloved husband, Patrick Lee Oliver in Avenue, MD. She was employed for over 26 dedicated years as a Medical Claims Processor for Harry Lundeberg School of Seamanship. She had an affinity for the water and particularly enjoyed going to the beach, boating, water sports, and fishing. She loved spending time with her family, especially family get-togethers and weekends on the water at her in-laws. Her granddaughter was her greatest joy. She enjoyed her role as Grammy always doing crafts and playing games with her. She spent many years on a bowling league with her husband at Esperanza Bowling Center. She was an excellent cook and a family favorite was her homemade lasagna. She enjoyed crocheting and made baby blankets for her friends and family when a new baby was born. Halloween was her favorite holiday and she loved to dress up and have fun. In addition to time with her family, she also enjoyed cruises to the Caribbean and dancing. She was a fan of NASCAR and the Baltimore Ravens.

In addition to her beloved husband, Patrick, Kathie is also survived by her loving daughter, Amanda S. Davis (John) of Hollywood, MD; her siblings: Cynthia E. Carper (Dennis) of Green Cove Springs, FL, Deborah A. Quade of Mechanicsville, MD, and David E. Bailey of Cordova, TN; and her precious granddaughter, Emmalyn H. Davis of Hollywood, MD. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews: Brian Quade (Heidi), Megan Bell (Jimmy), Kyle Carper, Madison Bailey, Chance Bailey, Nicole Oliver, Chad Oliver (Katey), Michelle Boothe (Kenny), Heather Pechatsko (Joe), and Brittany Buzzeo (Jonathan); and extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Family will receive friends for Katherine’s Life Celebration on Saturday, July 22, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., with a Service celebrated at 3:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions in Katherine’s memory may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650 and Hollywood Rescue Squad, P.O Box 79, Hollywood, MD 20636.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.