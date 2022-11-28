Keeping the Thanksgiving Dinner Tradition Going

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – For the 9th year in a row, Kelsey Bush, along with friends and family, delivered a feast to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, on Thanksgiving Day.

The tradition began when Kelsey’s two-year-old son told his father he wanted to cook Thanksgiving Dinner for a deputy.

The tradition is now known as the Magnificent Creation of Curtis Monroe Moffatt Bush.

Sheriff Tim Cameron and the men and women of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are truly humbled by the continued support and generosity from our community.