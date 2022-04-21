Keith Thane Wellons, 62, of Lexington Park, MD, formerly of Columbia, SC, passed away at his home on April 3, 2022. Born on December 15, 1959, in El Paso, TX, he was the son of the late Helen Rodger Wellons and Marshall Wellons. Keith is survived by his son Courtney Wellons of Columbia, SC, along with his siblings Terence Wellons of Pittsburg, PA, Pamela Winder of Lexington Park, MD, Kenneth Wellons of Waldorf, MD, and Mark Wellons of Bakersfield, CA.

Keith graduated from Washington High School in 1977. He was a Correctional Officer for the state of South Carolina.

Keith served in the United States Army for 11 years from May 26, 1978 to September 27, 1990. While serving in the Army, he earned the Army Lapel Button/Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, NCO Professional Development Ribbon, “1” Army Achievement Medal with 2nd Oak Leaf Cluster, Good Conduct Medal (3rd Award), Marksman, (M-16 Rifle), and Driver, Badge-Wheel. Keith was stationed in Ft. Riley, KS, and Korea.

A Graveside service will be held on Friday, May 13, 2022, at 1:45 PM in Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Cheltenham, MD.

