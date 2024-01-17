A much-loved daughter and sister, Kendall Alexis Rooney, age 20, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully at her home in Hollywood, Maryland on Thursday, January 11, 2024.

Kendall was born at Southern Maryland Hospital Center in Clinton, Maryland on January 27, 2003, to parents Rick and Sandy Rooney.

At 5 months old, Kendall was diagnosed with a rare neurological defect, lissencephaly. Affecting just one in 100,000 children, lissencephaly prevents the brain from developing normally and causes severe developmental disorders and seizures, requiring 24/7 care. With the continued support of her dedicated medical team at Children’s Pediatricians of Waldorf and Children’s Hospital in Washington, DC, Kendall was always a priority and provided the absolute best care possible.

From the time she enrolled in school at 6 months old with the Infants and Toddlers Program, Kendall’s amazing special education superheroes of St. Mary’s County Public Schools at Benjamin Banneker Elementary, Leonardtown Middle and Leonardtown High took her under their wings, and showed her the kind of love and dedication any parent could ever hope for. Kendall absolutely loved going to school, especially being with her classmates, and of course showing the staff who really was in charge. This school year was Kendall’s senior year with graduation scheduled for this coming spring. It was by far one of her best years ever!

Once Kendall became ventilator dependent, she required nursing to care for her at home and to accompany her to school. This very special group of ladies from Professional Nursing Services were more than just nurses to Kendall. The care, love, and support they gave her will never be forgotten.

Over the years, wherever her big brother and sister were, Kendall was sure to be. Whether it was at a PSTO event or at the soccer, football, baseball, or softball fields, she was welcomed and accepted with open arms by their friends and family. She enjoyed hearing the cheers and laughter of everyone around her.

For quite a while, it was hard to know what Kendall liked and disliked, but the one love she had was for happy music, especially Christmas songs.

Kendall will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by her extensive family. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her big brother Hunter Rooney (Allison); big sister Sarah Seifert (Charlie); nephews Clark and Carson; her grandparents Bill and Barbara Tolson; great-grandmother Martha Herbert; many aunts, uncles and cousins; as well as her beloved furry siblings Lola and Charlie the cat.

She is preceded in death by her grandfather, James Rooney; great-grandfather, Wilson Herbert; and great-grandmother, Ruth Stewart.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 27, 2024, from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. with a service celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, Maryland 20650. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20601. A celebration of life will follow interment.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Stephen’s Fund, an amazing local organization that the family has had the honor to volunteer with for many years. They support special needs kids and their families in St. Mary’s County.

Electronic donations can be made through: PayPal: Shirley.mattingly@verizon.net and choose “sending to a friend” or Venmo: @Shirleymattingly. Checks should be made payable to Stephen’s Fund and mailed to: Stephen’s Fund c/o Mattingly Insurance 28290 Three Notch Rd Mechanicsville, MD 20659 Please put Kendall in the memo for all donations.