La Plata High School Marching Band Compete On A National Level

LA PLATA, Md. – The La Plata High School Marching Band recently competed in the USBands A Class National Championships Nov. 4 in Allentown, Pa. The team competed in the IIAA group. Over the past two years, the team has gained new members, a new band instructor and came in first place the state championship in the 2A division and sixth at Nationals.

“The kids had a wonderful season,” Wesley Harler, band teacher at La Plata, said. “This season the band won three competitions and competed in the state championship for the first time since 2017. This is Harler’s second year working at La Plata and he has already seen the payoff of hard work that the students have completed.

Since 2016, La Plata has competed in the USBands competition. The band recently swept the competition in the 2A Maryland and Virginia State Championships on Oct. 28 at Stevenson University. The championship included bands from Maryland, Virginia and Delaware. The marching band and color guard soared above the competition with a score of 87.9. This year’s show is titled, “Into the Cosmos” with music written by Rob Stein, the drill design by Justin Presley and the color guard design by Ashton Gordon.

“We have really special team of students, parents and staff at La Plata and I am so grateful for our success this season,” Harler said. “The season is a direct result of the countless hours of hard work by the amazing students, the staff that share their talents with the kids, a team of dedicated parent volunteers that get the kids where they need to be and make sure they are looking good and our awesome bus drivers.”

North Point, Maurice J. McDonough and Westlake high schools are other competing Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) schools with marching bands.