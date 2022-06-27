LA PLATA, Md. – The La Plata Police Department released the following statement following the video above being posted on social media:
“The La Plata Police Department is examining the facts of a June 26, 2022 video posted on social media at a La Plata car wash which allegedly involves our police officers. Once we have all the facts involving our police officers, the department will issue an official public statement.”
Continue to follow for updates.
Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com
Yet this Brother is filming with his phone while driving…. SMDH ! I would think he’s got a citation coming ?.?.
Yeah, the 5 mph he was driving is really awful. But don’t worry about what is going on there.
Okay Karen
So you’re more concerned about him filming while driving in a car wash parking lot than this…….
Who are the girls tho?👀 they are caked up
That’s f*cking creepy dude these are kids
Fyi
Nothing New 🤣😂
Just helping Common Sense stick out more for the community
P*do alert. Sam goes for the cops there
I’m not sure that there is a violation there, but we’ll soon find out, I’m sure. BTW: Where is LaPlata “merrlin? Tax dollars at “is bess”? It should be at THEIR best…
“Nomad” is right. The cops there should have pulled him over for distracted driving. If only the cops really enforced our laws like they used to…
But you’re ok with uniformed officers behaving this way? Show me how you’re racist without saying your racist.
Sounds like someone needs to learn how to talk! Lol
Dude has nothing better to do! SMH. He’s just jealous! How does he know they weren’t off duty and spending their money to wash the car?! And it could be wives. He needs to get a life! And this is supposed to be news because why??? Hmmm…🤔🤔🤔
Look at the idiots taking up for these idiots lol!! He’s filming while in the parking lot of the car wash 🙄
Someone please find Tim’s IP address and put him on a pedo watchlist those are teenage girls ya creep
He’s in a driveway/parking area. Which means he’s on private property. Which means no moving violation.
I hate the double standard we have for the police. This is disrespectful in so many ways. They are disrespecting the uniform, themselves and the town of laplata. Lord knows if it was me I would have been in cuffs, with a prostitution charge.
The girls could be in trouble and all you are concerned about it the guy filming. You are the creep!!!!
Leave a comment