Photo L to R: LPPD Captain Matthew Norris, Lifestyles of Maryland’s Executive Director Sandy Washington, LPPD Captain Michael Payne, Mr. Kevin King, LPPD Sergeant Ricky Fields, LPPD Chief Carl Schinner, Lifestyles of Maryland’s Community Liaison Deborah Carrington-Smith, LPPD First Sergeant Jason Posey.

LA PLATA, Md. – The La Plata Police Department (LPPD) has teamed up with LifeStyles of Maryland, Inc. (LoM) and a generous donor to create Project Hope. Project Hope is designed to assist La Plata residents who may need assistance in making ends meet.

The idea of Project Hope was brought forward by Mr. Kevin King. Mr. King was familiar with a law enforcement agency in Minnesota who operated a similar program. It was Mr. King’s dream to bring Project Hope to La Plata. Mr. King also provided the initial funding for the program with a generous donation.

Mr. King’s vision for Project Hope is to have individuals identified in needing a little extra monetary assistance by either a LPPD officer or a LoM employee/volunteer and to have a uniformed officer deliver a check for a specified need (medication, utility bill, minor vehicle repair, etc.).

Project Hope will kick off in January 2024. If you’d like to donate to Project Hope to give forward, please click on the link (click on Project Hope) https://lifestylesofmd.networkforgood.com/…/168251-give…