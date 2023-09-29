La Plata Police Seek Identity Of 4 Suspects Involved In Theft Of Guitars And Amplifier At Music Store

LA PLATA, Md. – The La Plata Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying four individuals of interest in connection with the theft on September 26, 2023 of two guitars and an amplifier from Island Music Company located in the 400 block of Charles Street.

According to surveillance footage, two suspects were seen concealing the stolen guitars in their clothing while the other two individuals acted as lookouts.

Two stolen Guitars

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Detective Sergeant David Roys or Detective Reggie Godwin at 301-934-1500.

