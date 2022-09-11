LA PLATA, Md. — On September 8, 2022, at approximately 7:10 p.m., officers responded to the report of an individual armed with a handgun in the area of Caroline Park.

As officers arrived in the area the individual fled on foot. A perimeter was established by responding LPPD and Charles County Sheriff’s Office units.

The individual was relocated and with the assistance of a CCSO K9 team the firearm was recovered.

The individual, a La Plata resident, was arrested and transported to the Charles County Detention Center.

We will provide additional details on the arrest as they are received.

