COLLEGE PARK, Md. – On Saturday night at Xfinity Center, the Lackey Chargers Girls Basketball team won their first state championship, triumphing over the Kent Island Buccaneers with a score of 53-33. Kent Island entered the championship game with an impressive record of 25-0, but the Chargers took control of the game midway through the first quarter and never looked back.

Allison Corbin’s three-pointer put the Buccaneers ahead 6-5 with 4 minutes 40 seconds left in the opening period. However, Nadeya Regala’s pair of free throws on the ensuing possession put the Chargers in front for the rest of the game. The Chargers finished the first period on a 14-0 run and went into halftime with a comfortable 30-17 lead.

Kennedy Hall and Nadeya Regala, both sophomores, shone for the Chargers, combining for a total of 48 points. Regala was especially impressive, scoring five three-pointers.

The Chargers’ success in the state championship was largely down to their solid defense. They held Kent Island’s top scorer, Alivia Hanesworth, to just two points. In the semifinal against Williamsport, the Chargers’ defense also proved formidable, limiting the Wildcats’ top scorer to just one field goal.

Lackey’s victory in the state championship could be the start of a historical run for the program, given that Hall and Regala are both sophomores. The final score of 53-33 was a testament to the Chargers’ impressive teamwork and skill.

Game Statistics

Lackey: Regala 25, Hall 23, Lee 3, Harley 2

Kent Island: Corbin 14, Riska 9, La. Dauses 4, Burnside 2, Cavanaugh 2, Hanesworth 2

Free throws: Lackey 7-8 (Hall 5-6, Regala 2-2); Kent Island 5-8 (Hanesworth 2-2, Corbin 2-4, Riska 1-1, Li. Dauses 0-1)

3-pointers: Lackey 6 (Regala 5, Lee); Kent Island 2 (Corbin 2)

