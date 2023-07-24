ARNOLD, Md. — A 20-year-old man from Arnold, Maryland, has been arrested and charged with drug possession and distribution after officers found a large amount of drugs and drug paraphernalia in his car during a traffic stop.

The incident occurred on July 21, 2023, at around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Lodge Pole Court and Woodview Court in Arnold when officers conducting an investigation as a result of a traffic stop found a suspect vehicle that had fled from them earlier. The officers approached the driver of the suspect vehicle and observed a large quantity of suspected marijuana in plain view inside the passenger compartment of the car.

A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed approximately 6.10 pounds of suspected cannabis, 0.6 pounds of suspected psilocybin mushrooms, 5.6 pounds of THC edibles, 22 THC cartridges, 46 disposable cannabis vapes, 300 grams of THC dabs, a digital scale, and $425 in U.S. currency.

Jacob Dukes-Celey, the driver, was arrested on multiple charges which include CDS possession not cannabis, CDS possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute cannabis, and possession of cannabis over the civil limit. He is currently being held on a no-bond status.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

