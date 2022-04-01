WALDORF, Md. – Late yesterday evening, first responders were called from all across Charles County to a fire in Waldorf.

At approximately 10:37 p.m. on March 31, firefighters and EMS crews were called to the 3000 block of Heathcote Road for a reported structure fire with people reportedly trapped inside.

The caller had advised that they could see flames extending from the end of a row of homes. One other caller advised that the fire could be seen from across the street and appeared to be threatening other units.

First responders would arrive and find multiple units of a two-story building being threatened by the fire, and would be informed that multiple people were potentially trapped inside.

The firefighters would establish a water supply and sound the 2nd alarm. SMECO would also be called to the scene soon after arrival to cut any power supply to the units.

Not long after being called to the scene, crews would sound evacuation tones for all personnel to vacate the structure after deeming it unsafe.

One female would be pronounced deceased after being discovered in the fire, and one other would be transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment. The severity of the second patient’s injuries is currently unknown.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal is currently investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details when we receive them.