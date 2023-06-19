Late Baysox Rally Falls Short In Series Finale Loss To Flying Squirrels

BOWIE, MD – Despite a late rally, the Bowie Baysox were unable to overcome an early deficit and dropped their series finale with the Richmond Flying Squirrels via a 10-6 defeat on Sunday afternoon.

Walks were an issue that dug Bowie into a hole early. Right-handed starter Carlos Tavera only recorded two outs in the first inning before being lifted. Tavera issued four free passes, with three of them coming home to score in the frame, including two on a three-run home from Carter Aldrete. Richmond would successfully execute a double steal in a first-and-third situation to plate a fourth in the first frame. Tavera (L, 1-4) threw 35 pitches through his two-thirds of an inning.

Right-hander Tyler Burch took over for Tavera, walking a pair in the third before yielding a run on a Hayden Cantrelle RBI single. Right-hander Houston Roth was next up for the Baysox, who allowed a leadoff walk to score on a wild pitch in the fourth, before three-consecutive hits ended with a two-run double from Shane Matheny in the fifth.

Offensively, Bowie was held off the board, despite some loud contact, in the first two frames, by right-handed starter Wil Jensen. The Baysox stranded a runner at third in each of the first two frames before the Flying Squirrels made the switch to left-hander Nick Zwack in the third. Zwack (W, 3-4) ate up four frames, allowing just one, unearned run on three hits with five strikeouts. John Rhodes doubled to lead off the fourth inning before coming around on the throwing error by third-baseman Jimmy Glowenke, while Cesar Prieto picked up multi-hit game number 23 of the season, scoring on another throwing error by Glowenke after a single in the eighth. Coby Mayo also notched a pair of singles to extend his on-base streak to 32 games.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Baysox did continue to rally after Prieto scored his unearned run. Billy Cook reached on the error just prior to a TT Bowens single. With two outs, Ramon Rodriguez lifted a three-run home run to center field for his first long ball of the season, cutting the deficit to 9-5.

In the to of the ninth, Shane Matheny hammered his second RBI double of the afternoon to give Richmond a 10-5 edge. In the bottom half, the Baysox did load the bases with no outs off a walk to Mayo and back-to-back singles from Prieto and Rhodes. Billy Cook then drew a bases loaded walk to force a run in, but three-straight outs would mean no further damage for Bowie, who brought the tying run to the plate, but saw its comeback effort come up just short.

The loss drops Bowie’s record to 27-35, back down to last place in the Eastern League Southwest division standings. The Baysox do take four of seven games this week against the Flying Squirrels, and look to take that momentum to Altoona for a seven-game series with the Curve to end the first half next week. First pitch of the series is set for 6:05 p.m. ET on Tuesday from People’s Natural Gas Field.