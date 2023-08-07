Late Summer Marks Start Of Juvenile Copperhead Season In Maryland

Juvenile Copperhead

Photo Credit: Eric Stine

CALIFORNIA, Md. – As the summer season winds down, Maryland residents should be cautious of juvenile copperheads. According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, copperheads will readily bite if provoked, and their bites are extremely painful.

Copperheads are typically found hiding under objects, especially during the day, which can lead to encounters with humans. However, these snakes are known to be shy and docile creatures, and would rather hide or flee than bite.

When weeding or reaching into unknown places, it is important to be vigilant and watch out for the yellow tips on the tail of copperhead snakes. These tips are a telltale sign of juvenile copperheads.

Juvenile copperheads are identifiable by their unique physical characteristics. The bright yellow tail serves as a lure for prey, as well as Hershey’s kiss-shaped markings that are skinny at the top and wider at the base. Their copper-colored head contrasts with their upper lip, making them easily distinguishable.

Stay safe this late summer season and keep an eye out for these babies.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com