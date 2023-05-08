Leadership Southern Maryland Accepting Applications For Emerging Leaders Program

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Leadership Southern Maryland (LSM) is now accepting applications for the LSM Emerging Leaders Program (LEAP), a six-month leadership academy for early- and mid-career professionals living or working in Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties. LEAP participants strengthen their leadership acumen, develop career plans, and forge connections with LSM’s network of more than 500 community-engaged leaders. The program will run from January 12 through June 21, 2024.

LEAP participants cultivate their leadership skills through activities focused on self-discovery, teamwork, mentoring, networking, and servant leadership. Each month a cohort of 25 professionals meets for a full-day session at a local industry or community site. Experts from across the region and state representing business, government, education, and the nonprofit sector serve as panelists and guest speakers.

In addition to strengthening leadership skills vital to succeeding in their careers, LEAP participants learn how to apply their talents in ways that serve the Southern Maryland community and enhance their personal lives.

Learn more by attending our LEAP Information Session on Wednesday, May 10, 4-5pm via Zoom. Advance registration is required. Click here to register.

LEAP applications are being reviewed on a rolling basis. Candidates who apply by May 19 will be notified in June. Those who apply by July 14 will be notified in August. Applicants who submit by the final deadline of September 30, 2023, will be notified in October. For more information, visit www.leadershipsomd.org/programs/leap/ or contact info@leadershipsomd.org.