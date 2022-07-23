Legislative Update From The Town Of Chesapeake Beach Mayor Pat

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – During the July 21st, 2022 Town Council meeting, Mayor Patrick “Irish” Mahoney provided citizens with an update on the 2022 Legislative Session.

The Mayor represented the citizen’s interest by testifying on legislation that greatly affects our Town. The Mayor reported some huge wins and an unfortunate loss.

The Wins:

Multiple bills were introduced in the House and the Senate with the intention of more than doubling the number of electronic bingo slot machines (from 450 to 975) in the Town of Chesapeake Beach. Mayor Mahoney lobbied persistently with the State Senate and House of Delegates testifying that in the recent 2020 election referendum, Chesapeake Beach citizens opposed expanded gambling in Town by an almost 80% to 20% margin and that the Town Council passed legislation supporting this opposition to expanded gambling. The Senate and House recognized the election referendum results and the Mayors concerns with expansion of gambling in Town, and the bills did not move forward. A huge win for the Mayor, Town Council, and Town citizens .

While in Annapolis, the Mayor worked with the Senate Budget & Taxation Committee to successfully secure a $400K grant to fund the recent Richfield Station Water Tower painting capital project. Thank you, Senator Jackson, who serves on this Committee! This grant will allow the Town to replenish the Utility Fund Reserves and continue to contribute to the vital infrastructure used to provide one of the most important services we can provide our Town residents, clean water.

Further, Governor Hogan recently signed legislation that will increase the percentage of Highway User Revenues for all municipalities in Maryland. This means that the Town will receive more funding to pave roads and install sidewalks in Town. Thank you Mr. Governor, Senator Jackson, and Delegate Fisher!

The Unfortunate:

The State legislators approved legislation that preempted the Town’s ability to collect an Admissions & Amusement tax on Sports Gambling revenues. This is unfortunate as the increased traffic from Sports Gambling will further burden the Town’s infrastructure and public services. In addition Sports Gambling has the potential to adversely affect the revenues the Town receives from electronic bingo slot machines.

The Future:

Looking forward to next year’s General Session, the Mayor is committed to continuing his direct engagement in the legislative process advocating for the citizens of the Town of Chesapeake Beach.