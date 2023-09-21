Leonardtown Continues Celebrating The 10th Anniversary Of Being Named An Arts & Entertainment District

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – September marks the 10th Anniversary of Leonardtown receiving its designation as an Arts & Entertainment District. It holds the honor of being the only A&E District in Southern Maryland. The Town will mark this significant anniversary with a series of exciting events and happenings throughout the entire month of September. Continuing this weekend, Leonardtown will host Plein Air at the Wharf on Friday, September 22nd and an outdoor concert featuring Unfinished Business at the Port of Leonardtown Winery on September 23rd.

Starting your weekend, on Friday, September 22nd from 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., capture the beauty of Leonardtown Wharf as the warm colors of the Fall begin to show at the Plein Air at the Wharf. The Plein Air class, taught by Carrie Patterson, professional artist of The Yellow Line Art Studio, is currently full, but bring your supplies for the open paint. While you’re there, sample award-winning wine from the Port of Leonardtown Winery, tasty eats from Antoinette’s Garden, sweet treats from Frog Town Ice Cream shop, and paint while listening to the smooth jazz stylings from the GrooveSpan Trio!

Continuing your weekend, The Leonardtown Summer Music Festival presents Unfinished Business at the Port of Leonardtown Winery on Saturday, September 23, 2023 from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Kick back and relax with a glass of POL’s award-winning wine while enjoying the laid-back vibe of this popular Southern Maryland band. This special evening of wine and song is presented by the Town of Leonardtown and the Leonardtown Business Association, and is funded in part by the St. Mary’s County Arts Council.

These two amazing events presented here are just a highlight of some of the signature events that are taking place during the Leonardtown Arts & Entertainment Month Celebration. For more information about these and other exciting events taking place in September and beyond, visit: www.visitleonardtownmd.com/leonardtownae. Join us in Leonardtown for Arts & Entertainment Month and discover what makes Leonardtown a Most Exceptional Place.