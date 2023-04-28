Stormy Shiree Bates and Brian Joseph Wiegman

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – A Leonardtown man and woman have been arrested and charged by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office on several charges of Sex Abuse of a Minor, Neglect of a Minor and Second-Degree Rape.

Following an investigation by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Division, Brian Joseph Wiegman, age 45 of Leonardtown, has been arrested and charged with two counts of Sex Abuse of a Minor and one count of Neglect of a Minor.

Wiegman’s girlfriend, Stormy Shiree Bates, age 39 of Leonardtown, has been arrested and charged with three counts of Second-Degree Rape, three counts of Sex Abuse of a Minor and one count of Neglect of a Minor.

Both Wiegman and Bates are being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown on a no-bond status.