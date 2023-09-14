Leonardtown Designated As Maryland’s 34th Main Street Community By Governor Moore

Town of Leonardtown

LEONARDTOWN, Md. — Leonardtown can now add Main Street to its long list of designations and accomplishments. A notable program that focuses on revitalizing historic downtowns and fostering economic vitality, Main Street Maryland and Governor Moore has announced that Leonardtown has been added to the other 33 communities proud to carry that title. This membership comes with valuable access to grants, educational resources for the community, and will list Leonardtown on state and national sites for Main Street.

“Leonardtown is extremely pleased to add the Main Street Maryland designation to our accomplishments in our efforts to continue building the economic vitality of our downtown, increasing the quality of life for our residents, and ensuring that visitors know that when they visit Leonardtown, they are ensured a wonderful, authentic Maryland visit. Strong partnerships, like this partnership with the State, are what makes Leonardtown a Most Exceptional Place,” said Laschelle McKay, Town Administrator.

Mayor Dan Burris states, “This designation is something the town and our business partners have been

looking forward to- it will bring statewide recognition and increased visitation to our town.”

Recently hired Main Street Manager, Emily Stagner, is excited to partner with current business owners in town and work with entrepreneurs. “Leonardtown is already such an amazing place; I can’t wait to see how we can continue honoring the history while growing into the future.”

For more information on Main Street Maryland, please visit: https://mainstreetmaryland.org