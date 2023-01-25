Leonardtown Girls Basketball Coach Praises Seniors On Local Podcast, “Student Athlete Spotlight”

Student Athlete Spotlight Podcast is Sponsored by The Dorsey Law Firm

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Local Coach Aaron Brady talks with Leonardtown High School Basketball Coach Tylita Bulter about her star players, team traditions, and tips for new players and their parents.

Coach Bulter is known in the community as not only a basketball coach but also an eighth-grade science teacher, a Great Mills High School alumni, and a former Vermont college basketball player.

Along with a deep love for basketball, what else drives Coach Bulter to coach?

“Why not? You get to give back to the community in so many aspects as an educator, as a basketball coach. I have sisters that look up to me, and why not show them that you can give back in so many ways to your community,” Coach Bulter stated.

Coach Bulter praised her senior athletes’ hard work and individual strengths, Catie Kolwey, Sarah Griffth, Cali Barber, Emily Smetana, India Barrow, and Madison Llyod.

Later in the episode, Coach Bulter mentioned that one of her team’s traditions is to do a pregame speech.

“Before the game, while they’re stretching, we just kind of talk. We remind ourselves who we are and what task we have in front of us. We truly just talk like a family, and remember, hey, that’s your sister beside you. You get to punch them in practice but don’t let anyone punch them in the game,” Coach Bulter expressed.

Coach Bulter told Brady that she ends every pregame speech by saying, “Good, better, best,” and the team follows by saying, “never let it rest till your good is better and your better is best.” She then finishes the chant with, “let’s get one.”

“I’m their biggest hype girl, and I want them to see that. If no one believes in them, I do, their coach,” said Coach Bulter.

Coach Bulter signed off the podcast with a message to future basketball players and their parents.

To the kids, she said, “The sky is the limit. Do what you can do. Have your passion. It’s only going to come if you work for it, and everything else will follow.”

And to the parents, she left an inspiring message, “Just let your kid be free. When they have a passion for something, let them run with it. Because that will come back to them fully, not only as student-athletes, but you’re creating a well-rounded individual. Someone who knows how to balance life, not only with grades and academics but with social life and all those things.”

See the entire conversation here:

Student Athlete Spotlight features interviews with local high school sports coaches and students.

ABOUT THE HOST: Coach Brady has been coaching since 1999 after a brief cup of coffee with NY Giants in the NotForLong League. During the last 22 seasons, he has spent 8 years in the college ranks at Duke, Georgetown, Mansfield, and Clarion University respectively, and has been a head high school coach for 14 seasons. As a high school scholar-athlete, he garnered 10 varsity letters in football, basketball, and baseball and was All-State in two sports. Over the years, Aaron has coached baseball, basketball, girl’s soccer, women’s football, and men’s football.

