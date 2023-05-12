Leonardtown Hosts Plein Air And Sound Bath Events At The Wharf This Evening

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – For those looking for a great way to unwind after a busy week, we have two rejuvenating events taking place at the Leonardtown Wharf on Friday, May 12th that are sure to help you relax, unwind, and reconnect with your surroundings.

First up is Plein Air at the Wharf from 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., hosted by the Leonardtown Arts & Entertainment District, Carrie Patterson of the Yellow Line Studio and the St. Mary’s County Arts Council. This beloved, bi-annual event (originally scheduled during the Leonardtown Earth Day Celebration last month), offers attendees a chance to explore their creative side at the beautiful Leonardtown Wharf. This event is FREE and open to all ages, skill levels and art styles. Bring your own supplies or join in on a community mural project with talented local artist, Adrianna Reloba (hosted by the St. Mary’s County Arts Council). The Plein Air Class being taught by Carrie Patterson is full, but Carrie will have additional supplies and tabletop easels on hand for anyone who would like to join in on the fun (while supplies last). Want a snack while you paint? Why not pre-order and pick up a delectable charcuterie box to enjoy during the evening from our partnering businesses – Antoinette’s Garden, Botanic Cafe, or Quality Street Kitchen & Catering (you can also order a bottle of wine from Antoinette’s & Quality Street). Sample tasty eats from these wonderful businesses, and don’t forget decadent sweet treats from the Frog Town Ice Cream Shop at the Wharf. Groove to the smooth stylings from the GrooveSpan Trio (Sponsored by Jimmy Hayden of RE-MAX 100 and Homes for Heroes) while you capture the beauty of Breton Bay.

Immediately following the Plein Air event, you can join in on a unique, one-hour sound experience from 8 p.m. – 9 p.m. at the Sound Bath at the Wharf event, hosted by Ruth Mavor of Reflexology with Ruth from Shepherd’s Old Field Market and Traci Grzywacz from SPICE Studio. Luxuriate the senses in this event that features large crystal singing bowls and the ocean drum. Engage with sound in a full-body-felt sense for a holistic experience for your mind, body and soul. Some yoga mats will be provided, but you are welcome to bring your own.



Registration is not required for either of these special events, but please contact brandy.blackstone@leonardtownmd.gov to be entered into a gift drawing for your chance to win great prizes throughout the evening.

Be sure to join us at the Leonardtown Wharf this Friday, May 12th for an evening of creativity and rejuvenation. For more information about this special evening at the Wharf visit: VisitLeonardtownMD.com/LeonardtownAE