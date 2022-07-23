Leonardtown Summer Music Festival Presents Blazin’ Keys Dueling Pianos

LEONARDTOWN, Md.—The summer of music continues when the Leonardtown Summer Music Festival presents another exciting concert featuring Blazin’ Keys in Leonardtown Square on Saturday, July 23, 2022 from 6 p.m. – 9p.m.

Blazin’ Keys is comprised of select performers with over 20-years-experience in the dueling pianos industry.

These talented performers thrill their audiences with their immensely popular, highly interactive dueling piano shows featuring a wide range of musical genres from pop and country to rock and blues.

In addition to live music, attendees will be able to enjoy a summer cookout courtesy of The Rex Restaurant & Bar and ice cream from Frog Town Ice Cream Shop. Frog Town is also offering FREE ice cream to kids who attend the event.

FREE shuttle rides provided by Patuxent Transportation and courtesy of valued sponsors will also be available throughout Leonardtown from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

For info about the trolley including the Trolley Map and Schedule, visit: VisitLeonardtownMD.com/LeonardtownTrolley.

Guests are encouraged to please bring a lawn chair or blanket or to choose the outdoor seating and dine at one of our fine restaurants in the Square to enjoy this FREE, Family-friendly concert experience.

Come early and enjoy a pre-show featuring Justin Allen at The Rex from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. and save time to dine or browse our local shops before the main event in the Square.

Join us for an amazing afternoon of music in Leonardtown Square this Saturday. Then look for other exciting concerts around Town from the Leonardtown Square to the Port of Leonardtown Winery from June ‘til October 2022 and be sure to join us for a fabulous summer of music in Leonardtown!

For a complete list of music in Leonardtown visit: VisitLeonardtownMD.com/LeonardtownMusicFest.

The Leonardtown Summer Music Festival is sponsored by the Leonardtown Arts & Entertainment District, the Leonardtown Business Association, Marrick Homes, Quality Built Homes, Burris Olde Towne Insurance, Jimmy Hayden of RE/MAX 1000 and other valued sponsors and is funded in part by the St. Mary’s County Arts Council. To view a full list of sponsors for the Leonardtown Summer Music Festival go to: VisitLeonardtownMD.com/LeonardtownMusicFest.