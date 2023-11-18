Credit: Leonardtown Boys Soccer

BALTIMORE – It took some grit and extra time on the field, but the Leonardtown Raiders are your Class 4A Boys State Soccer Champions.

Late in the second half, Leonardtown was up by two goals, seemingly locking in their first state title. But with just 11 minutes left in the game, the Northwestern Wildcats scored, putting them back in the game.

The Wildcats, with just one minute left, equalized and sent the game into overtime. Northwestern pushed for a winning goal but Leonardtown held on and sealed the deal with penalty kicks, 4-2.

The teams played for 100 minutes and ended tied at 2 at Loyola University.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com